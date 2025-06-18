Windy, stormy weather blows inflatable waterslides onto downtown connector

ATLANTA — As strong storms blew through Tuesday, drivers got quite a surprise as they drove along part of the downtown connector near Atlantic Station.

Video obtained by Channel 2 Action News shows inflatable waterslides blowing over a retaining wall in the back part of Atlantic Station onto the downtown connector below as people were taking an offramp to get onto 17th Street.

According to Atlantic Station’s website, Slide City Waterpark is set to open in the event space behind the complex on Thursday.

The all-inflatable pop-up waterpark features 20 inflatable attractions. At least four of them blew over onto the connector, according to the video we obtained.

TRENDING STORIES:

©2025 Cox Media Group