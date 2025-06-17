Georgia special tax refunds: First payments hitting some bank accounts

ATLANTA — Keep an eye on your bank account.

Some Georgians have reported that they have received the state’s special tax refunds this week.

The payments are showing up with the label “GASTTAXRFD,” according to people who received them. While it may look like a gas tax refund, the Georgia Department of Revenue says it actually stands for “Georgia (GA) State (ST) Tax (TAX) Refund (RFD).”

The General Assembly passed House Bill 112 earlier this year that authorized $1 billion for the refunds. Georgia taxpayers can receive a one-time refund between $250-$500 based on their 2023 tax return filing status:

$250 for single filers or married individuals filing separately

$375 for heads of household

$500 for married couples filing jointly

Georgians must have filed their tax returns for both 2023 and 2024 to be eligible. You will receive your refund via direct deposit or check based on the instructions from your tax form.

If you didn’t get your refund during this first round, don’t fret yet. The Georgia Department of Revenue says it may take between six to eight weeks for the refunds to be distributed.

You can check your eligibility for the refund here. You will need to select the tax year, enter your Social Security number or taxpayer identification and your federal adjusted gross income.

WSB Radio contributed to this article.

