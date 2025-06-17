Severe weather is rolling into metro Atlanta, north Georgia; some trees, power outages reported

Stay weather aware Tuesday night.

Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking thunderstorms moving through metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Banks, Barrow, Cherokee, Dawson, DeKalb, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Pickens and White counties until 7:15 p.m.

There have been some reports of damage and power outages in the Channel 2 viewing area, in particular in the northwest part of the state.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Polk County EMA’s Landon Hendrix reports that lighting has struck a house at Parker Roberts Road. Trees are also down on Cut Log Road and North College Drive and on Woodall in Cedartown.

In Rockmart, there are reports of power lines down at Wheeler Ford Road, Clarkwood and Braswell Mountain Road and at 281 Lower Road. There’s a vehicle trapped by power lines on Lowery Road.

Polk County is also reporting that a downed tree trapped two people, but they weren’t hurt.

Cherokee County’s Emergency Manager Rebecah Green is reporting lots of trees down.

Pickens County EM Director Robby Westbrook is reporting trees and wires down one mile south of Jasper and six miles west of Jasper.

Trees and wires are also down in Nelson just north of the Pickens and Cherokee County line.

Gilmer County Emergency Manager Aaron Freeman says 1,900 are out of power with probable multiple lines down in the county.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group