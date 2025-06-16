Man accused of killing estranged wife, niece threatened to ‘pop every kid in here’ before shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of a double murder is trying to bond out of jail.

William Almond is accused of killing his estranged wife, Tomekia Pullins, and 7-year-old niece, Dior Scott, inside a family home.

Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes spoke with the Pullins’ mother, Nakita Bruce, who told her she wasn’t shocked about what happened.

“They was actually in the midst of serving him papers but couldn’t find his whereabouts,” Bruce said.

Pullins’ family said they wish DeKalb County police had gotten to Almond before he showed to the family’s apartment on Friday.

They said Pullins had been trying to leave him for months, and they told Fernandes that he actually went through with his threats.

“He done told us plenty of times if my child don’t come back to him he would pop every kid in here, he don’t care who it is, he will kill everyone in this house,” Bruce said.

Bruce said Almond tried to hurt more relatives who were in the apartment on Friday.

“He tried to get in through the door, but he couldn’t, so from my understanding, he went to the window, and by my camera, he shot through the window,” Bruce said.

Almond had his first appearance in court over the weekend. Since a magistrate judge can’t give a bond on a superior court case, he’s still sitting in jail.

The family hopes more women in situations like this take the threats seriously.

“What else could we do? Like, I felt like half of it’s my fault because she’s gone and I wasn’t here. Like, I love my kids, I love her, and now I have to wake up and not hear her voice,” Bruce said.

Fernandes checked with the superior court, and there was no official restraining order on the books.

A spokesperson told her that it doesn’t mean the victim didn’t file. It just means the process wasn’t complete.

Fernandes also reached out to the DeKalb County Police Department for comment on this story, but they have not returned her call.

