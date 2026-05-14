MARTA bus driver, 6 passengers injured after crashing into ditch

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A MARTA bus driver and six others are being treated for their injuries after a crash on Thursday evening.

Just before 6 p.m., MARTA police say a bus was driving down Holcomb Bridge Road in DeKalb County when the engine started smoking.

They say the driver ran off of the road and into a ditch.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The operator and six passengers on the bus were injured. Police did not comment on the severity of any injuries.

It’s unclear if anyone will be charged.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group