MARTA bus driver, 6 passengers injured after crashing into ditch

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A MARTA bus driver and six others are being treated for their injuries after a crash on Thursday evening.
Just before 6 p.m., MARTA police say a bus was driving down Holcomb Bridge Road in DeKalb County when the engine started smoking.
They say the driver ran off of the road and into a ditch.
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The operator and six passengers on the bus were injured. Police did not comment on the severity of any injuries.
It’s unclear if anyone will be charged.
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