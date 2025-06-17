3 young children left in hot car in Coweta Publix parking lot, deputies say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta couple was arrested after Coweta County deputies said their children were left in a car unattended.

Earlier this month, an anonymous caller told Coweta County deputies they had seen three young children in a black Mazda CX-9 by themselves in the Publix parking lot on Glenda Trace.

While headed to the parking lot, deputies ran the tag and learned the registered owner, and mother of the children, Santana Reynolds, 33, had a suspended license for failure to appear.

When deputies arrived, they noticed the three children. Authorities said one child was passed out in the back seat, with another baby hanging out of her car seat and another child watching them.

According to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, deputies said there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, and they noticed marijuana residue and open loose leaf tobacco scattered around the children in the back seat.

While the vehicle was turned on, the air conditioning did not appear to be working, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said the car was humid and hot, with the kids were sweating profusely. These conditions were very dangerous for a child and could have easily resulted in overheating, according to officials.

Deputies said they later saw the father, identified as Dehzon Hall, 33, walking towards them. When deputies asked for Hall’s information, he said he didn’t do anything, so he would not give it.

Bodycam video shows the moment deputies attempted to detain Hall before he began a foot chase through the Publix parking lot.

He was later found inside one of the bathrooms. He was placed into custody and taken back to his children.

Deputies said Reynolds left and drove away. She was found in the back parking lot and then placed into custody. When deputies asked Reynolds how she got to Publix, she said she drove there and had been driving around doing deliveries all day.

Deputies said they searched the vehicle and found marijuana inside a black zip-up bag.

The children were turned over to their grandmother.

The parents were arrested and taken to the Coweta County Jail on the following charges: reckless conduct, driving while license suspended, possession of marijuana and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

The sheriff’s office said Hall was also found to be wanted out of several jurisdictions for different crimes.

