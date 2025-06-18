New roundabout opens for safety improvements at dangerous, deadly intersection

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The City of South Fulton will officially open a new roundabout for safety improvements at a dangerous and deadly intersection.

Officials will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Butner Road and Union Road project at 9 a.m.

While it will be closed for two hours during the ceremony, the new roundabout is open to traffic Wednesday morning.

South Fulton officials wanted to not only ease congestion, but make it safer. Accidents, even deadly crashes, were too common at the intersection where Butner and Union roads come together.

The city approved a $4.4 million project for safety improvements. A special local option sales tax for transportation (TSPLOST) for the city and county paid for the project.

The infrastructure improvements include enhanced, wider sidewalks with decorative stamping, new curbs and gutters and upgraded drainage.

