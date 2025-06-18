Groundbreaking for new affordable housing project in Decatur held today

DECATUR, Ga. — Congressman Hank Johnson and other officials will be attending a groundbreaking ceremony for a new affordable housing project in Decatur today at 10 a.m.

Decatur Housing Authority will be developing affordable housing at Legacy Park.

The new development, Village at Legacy, will contain two phases, each with 66 housing units for low-income families.

Both Phases I and II will feature a mixture of housing types, including duplexes and garden-style apartments.

The City of Decatur purchased the 77-acre former United Methodist Children’s Home property in 2017.

The city will continue to own the land at Legacy Park and has struck a long-term ground lease with Decatur Housing Authority for the project.

