Experienced skydiver dies while approaching landing zone at GA airport

UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta woman has died following a skydiving incident, according to officials.

On Saturday, around 4:22 p.m., Upson County deputies were called to Skydive-Atlanta, located at the Thomaston-Upson County airport, regarding a skydiving incident.

When deputies arrived, they found a skydiver dead on the tarmac. Officials identified the skydiver as 48-year-old Jasmine Black of Locust Grove.

Investigators say that while Black was approaching the landing zone, her parachute hit another skydiver’s parachute at low altitude. According to investigators, Black ‘cut away’ her main parachute and tried to deploy her emergency chute.

The UCSO said the emergency chute did not deploy due to the low altitude.

Black was an experienced skydiver with over 160 jumps, according to officials.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) responded and is assisting with the investigation.

