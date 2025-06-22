‘He had his seatbelt on:’ Man accused of laying drag while child was inside car

ATLANTA — A 31-year-old man is facing multiple charges after Atlanta police said he was doing donuts and burnouts while a child was inside the car.
Around 2 a.m. on June 7, an Atlanta officer stopped a car along Edgewood Avenue SE that he spotted ‘laying drag’ at the intersection.
Bodycam video shows the moment the officer noticed a child sitting in the front passenger seat inside the car.
A man, who identified himself as the child’s father, spoke with police.
After speaking with the father about what happened, he told the officer, “But he had his seatbelt on.”
According to officials, the driver of the car, 31-year-old Alexander Parrott, is a family member of the child.
Parrot was arrested and charged with the following:
- Obstruction
- Reckless driving
- Lay and drag
- Modified exhaust
- Altered suspension
- Impeding the flow of traffic
- Failure to maintain lane
