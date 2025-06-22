GA double homicide suspect caught weeks after being on the run

WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — A homicide suspect on the run for almost a month is now in custody, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Wilcox County Sheriff Jeff Wessell identified 39-year-old Quintavis Holt as a suspect in a double homicide.

Holt was wanted in connection with the deaths of Nathadius Lawson, 39 and Charleston Calix, 40, both of Pineview, Ga.

Authorities said around 12:14 a.m. on May 25, Holt came to a home on Depot Street in Pineview where several people were gathered outside.

WCSO said Holt allegedly opened fire, killing both men. Holt then ran away.

TRENDING STORIES:

Just before 10 p.m. on Friday, the GBI says Holt was arrested by the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies.

He faces the following charges:

Two counts of malice murder

One count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

One count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Two counts of aggravated assault

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group