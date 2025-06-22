GA double homicide suspect caught weeks after being on the run

WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — A homicide suspect on the run for almost a month is now in custody, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Wilcox County Sheriff Jeff Wessell identified 39-year-old Quintavis Holt as a suspect in a double homicide.
Holt was wanted in connection with the deaths of Nathadius Lawson, 39 and Charleston Calix, 40, both of Pineview, Ga.
Authorities said around 12:14 a.m. on May 25, Holt came to a home on Depot Street in Pineview where several people were gathered outside.
WCSO said Holt allegedly opened fire, killing both men. Holt then ran away.
TRENDING STORIES:
- ‘He had his seatbelt on:’ Man accused of laying drag while child was inside car
- Atlanta man dies after car slams into back of tow truck on I-285
- Experienced skydiver dies while approaching landing zone at GA airport
Just before 10 p.m. on Friday, the GBI says Holt was arrested by the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies.
He faces the following charges:
- Two counts of malice murder
- One count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
- One count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Two counts of aggravated assault
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group