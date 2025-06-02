Manhunt underway for GA double homicide suspect accused of opening fire at gathering

WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — The search for a man sought in the killing of two men is underway in south Georgia.

Wilcox County Sheriff Jeff Wessell has identified 39-year-old Quintavis Holt as a suspect in last week’s double homicide.

Holt is wanted in connection with the deaths of Nathadius Lawson, 39 and Charleston Calix, 40, both of Pineview, Ga.

Authorities said around 12:14 a.m. on May 25, Holt came to a home on Depot Street in Pineview where several people were gathered outside.

WCSO said Holt allegedly opened fire, killing both men. Holt then ran away.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has joined the investigation.

Arrest warrants have been obtained for Holt.

He faces the following charges:

Two counts of malice murder

One count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

One count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Two counts of aggravated assault

Sheriff Wessel asks the community to remain vigilant as Holt is considered armed and dangerous.

“Violent and senseless crimes like this have no place in Wilcox County. We will not rest until he is taken into custody and behind bars where he belongs,” Wessel said.

Anyone with information or who knows where Holt is, call the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-8477 or the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office at 229-467-2322.

