GA Waffle House employees greet customer with sweetest gesture in viral TikTok video

MADISON, Ga. — A viral TikTok video is giving new meaning to “It’s not a Waffle House. It’s a Waffle Home.”

Cara Bowers shared a heartwarming video of Waffle House employees in Madison, Ga. walking out to greet one of their regulars.

The waitresses told Bowers that they hadn’t seen him in a while. So, they went out to his car to give him a proper escort.

Bower’s video shows the man and the waitresses walk hand-in-hand into the restaurant.

Hayden Massey commented on the video and identified the man as her grandfather.

“This is my sweet grandpa 🤍🤍 he & my grandmother always frequented here! She’s moved into a home now but I’m glad to see he’s back & feeling all the love 🫶🏼🫶🏼," she commented.

“OMG THE FEELS! Girl they love him so much,” Bowers replied.

The video has more than 5.7 million views as of Monday morning.

@1111cara Caught the purest interaction on video EVER! @Waffle House in Madison, GA you guys are the sweetest. After talking to some of the waitresses this was one of their regulars who they haven’t seen in a while. 🥹🥹🥹 I literally teared up. kindness waho spreadlove ♬ The Winner Is... - DeVotchKa Version - DeVotchKa

