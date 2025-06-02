Local

GA Waffle House employees greet customer with sweetest gesture in viral TikTok video

By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com
MADISON, Ga. — A viral TikTok video is giving new meaning to “It’s not a Waffle House. It’s a Waffle Home.”

Cara Bowers shared a heartwarming video of Waffle House employees in Madison, Ga. walking out to greet one of their regulars.

The waitresses told Bowers that they hadn’t seen him in a while. So, they went out to his car to give him a proper escort.

Bower’s video shows the man and the waitresses walk hand-in-hand into the restaurant.

Hayden Massey commented on the video and identified the man as her grandfather.

“This is my sweet grandpa 🤍🤍 he & my grandmother always frequented here! She’s moved into a home now but I’m glad to see he’s back & feeling all the love 🫶🏼🫶🏼," she commented.

“OMG THE FEELS! Girl they love him so much,” Bowers replied.

The video has more than 5.7 million views as of Monday morning.

Caught the purest interaction on video EVER! @Waffle House in Madison, GA you guys are the sweetest. After talking to some of the waitresses this was one of their regulars who they haven't seen in a while. 🥹🥹🥹 I literally teared up.

