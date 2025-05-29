‘Georgia’s Hidden Treasures,’ a Family 2 Family special, premieres Sunday on Channel 2

ATLANTA — WSB-TV Channel 2 presents “Georgia’s Hidden Treasures” at 7 p.m. Sunday. The 30-minute show is hosted by Channel 2’s Karyn Greer and Jorge Estevez.

It highlights remarkable destinations throughout North Georgia that are affordable and perfect for family outings.

Viewers will go on a journey to must-see locations within driving distance of Atlanta. One of the featured spots is Anna Ruby Falls, a stunning double waterfall located just a short 15-minute drive from the charming Bavarian-themed town of Helen in the North Georgia Mountains.

Anna Ruby Falls cascade over granite rocks to create a natural wonder that is ideal for family adventures.

Another highlight is Gibbs Gardens, nestled in Cherokee County. This breathtaking garden is one of the largest residential gardens in the nation.

Viewers will experience rolling hills and winding paths that feature an impressive collection of plants from around the globe.

The Aware Wildlife Center in Dekalb County also plays a significant role in the special. This facility rehabilitates injured and orphaned native Georgia wildlife, providing a unique opportunity for visitors to see these magnificent creatures getting a second chance at life.

Lastly, the program will showcase Serenbe, a community exemplifying new urbanism that engages the senses. With its seasonal Saturday Farmer’s Market and a calendar full of cultural events, Serenbe offers something for everyone, whether you are planning a weekend visit or considering it as a future home.

Channel 2 is committed to connecting the community with enriching experiences they can enjoy together. This special highlights affordable and accessible gems across North Georgia that many families may not know about.

We’re excited to showcase these hidden treasures that make Georgia such a wonderful place to live and explore.

Georgia’s Hidden Treasures premieres exclusively on Channel 2 and streaming on WSB Now.

