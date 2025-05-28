DeKalb graduate awarded over $3 million in scholarships picks where he’s going to college

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A young man from DeKalb County just graduated from Ronald McNair High School as an academic standout.

Channel 2 Action News first introduced you to Jaedin Wright earlier this month when he was honored as the top scholarship award winner in DeKalb County.

Jaedin’s more than $3.4 million in scholarships earned him the nickname “Mr. $3 Million,” given to him by his classmates.

At the time of the ceremony, Jaedin hadn’t made his final pick.

But before his graduation, he confirmed to Channel 2’s Tom Jones that he will attend Norfolk State University, a historically Black university in Virginia.

He plans to major in cyber security.

Jaedin says the scholarships he received were life-changing and that he wouldn’t have been able to afford college.

"I probably would take a gap year probably gain money or use a loan like a college loan," he said.

But he put in the hard work and applied for scholarships everywhere.

“People are giving people money. There’s a lot of scholarships out there,” Jaedin said.

His band director said Jaedin gives his all in everything that he does.

“Jaedin is the definition of when hard work and talent mixes together,” Jared Davis told Channel 2.

Jaedin says other students can reach $3 million as well.

"All you have to do is be committed to the cause," he said.

