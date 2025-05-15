Perfect attendance! Westlake High School graduate never missed a day of school

ATLANTA — Westlake High School graduate never missed a day of school, all the way back to kindergarten.

Westlake High School senior Lincoln Fletcher will lead the color guard for the school’s upcoming graduation ceremony.

He wouldn’t miss it for the world. In fact, at school he has never missed anything.

“My parents prided themselves on making sure I was always present every day, no matter the cost,” Fletcher said.

Since the first day of kindergarten through the last day of his senior year, Lincoln has had perfect attendance.

He’s a perfect soldier, too.

Last year, Channel 2 Action News reported on Fletcher being named the Top Cadet at the National Flight Academy.

“You hear the cadets all the time. I want to be like Lincoln. I want to be just like Fletcher. He sets a great example. He’s an awesome kid. He was raised very well,” Senior Army instructor Dana Fort said.

A little shout out to his mom, Patrice, and uncle Matthew Hutcherson, who set the perfect example: He, too, never missed a day of school. Ever.

“I know I may have mentioned to my sister maybe once. Is he really sick? Is he just playing? Let that boy go to school, right?” Hutcherson said.

During Lincoln’s 13-year scholastic career, there were 2,340 days of school. He was in class for all 2,340 of them.

Now he’s going to be a Morehouse Man, where he plans to keep his perfect record intact.

“If there’s an excuse for me to not go to college classes, I still want to show up and be there every day like I was for high school, middle school, and elementary school,” Fletcher said.

