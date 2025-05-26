Graduating seniors set marching band scholarship record in Clayton Co.

JONESBORO, Ga. — At Jonesboro High School in Clayton County, the seniors who spent much of the last four years practicing together in the band room are graduating on a high note.

The class of 2025 was a big hit. On Thursday, five of the seniors invited Channel 2 to a practice session,

“As you can see, a band pays,” Lynel Goodwin told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen. He’s the Director of Bands, and his students have struck gold.

As a group, the Majestic Marching Cardinals, who have performed in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and many other big events, were offered $13,757,732 worth of band scholarships.

Dozens of colleges wanted them, but choices had to be made. “I will be attending Southern University in Baton Rouge,” Gina Bell said. “I decided to take my talent to Alabama A&M University,” William Shelton said.

“The school I plan to attend is Texas Southern University,” Lafeis Dawson said. Jaden Hinton and Tyler Gardner will attend Texas Southern as well.

“It’s not just a hobby. Here at Jonesboro High School, we take it very, very seriously and it’s paying for these kids’ education.” Goodwin said.

