Missing man found dead near GA river

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Officials are searching for answers after a 45-year-old man was found dead near a Georgia river earlier this week.

On Thursday, around 4:30 p.m., Milledgeville police responded to the Oconee River Greenway regarding missing 45-year-old Timothy Wade Freeman.

Family members last saw Freeman the day before, walking at the Greenway around 4 p.m., according to authorities.

At that time, police said there was no evidence indicating that Freeman went into the water.

On Friday, around 11:30 a.m., Milledgeville police drone units found Freeman dead in the river about a mile south of the Greenway.

Investigators are still working to learn the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"We ask everyone to please keep Mr. Freeman’s family in your thoughts and prayers. We would like to thank all agencies who assisted us during this investigation and helping to bring closure to the family," the MPD said.

