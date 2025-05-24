North GA man shoots, kills wife, girlfriend before turning gun on himself, police say

DALTON, Ga. — Police in Dalton are investigating three shooting deaths in two different locations.

Investigators say a man shot and killed his wife at her home earlier this week before going to his girlfriend’s home where he shot and killed her and then himself.

Police say they were called to an apartment on Friday night for a welfare check after the first victim‘s coworkers reported that she hadn’t been to work or heard from in several days. They found her inside with a gunshot wound to the head.

Surveillance video showed the suspect leaving the apartment at 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators were able to track the suspect’s vehicle to another apartment complex.

While waiting on a search warrant early Saturday morning, police saw a man go into the apartment with a key. They later learned he was the second victim’s father and had come to the apartment to check on her after not hearing from her in several days.

They say he came back outside and called 911 to report finding his daughter and another man shot to death.

Police have not released the identities of the three victims.

