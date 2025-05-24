Forsyth County family mourns 4-year-old killed in ATV wreck

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Forsyth County family is grieving the loss of 4-year-old Ricardo “Ricky” Hernandez after a tragic ATV crash on Sunday evening.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 7:45 p.m. on Valley Stream Drive near Campground Road.

Investigators say a 16-year-old boy was driving an ATV with Ricky as a passenger when he attempted to make a sharp right turn at a high speed.

The vehicle overturned, throwing both boys from the ATV. Neither was wearing a helmet.

Emergency crews arrived to find Ricky unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teen driver was taken to North Fulton Medical Center, where he spent time in the ICU before being released earlier this week.

TRENDING STORIES:

The sheriff’s office said the crash remains under investigation by its Traffic Specialist Unit.

The accident occurred during what was supposed to be a joyous occasion for the Hernandez family — a high school graduation celebration.

Ricky’s older brother, Jose Hernandez, says the 4-year-old was full of life and joy, especially when riding his own mini-ATV.

“He loved dinosaurs, monster trucks, and of course all the ATV stuff,” Jose Hernandez said. “Every morning, you could just hear the little electric thing going, zooming by.”

Now, a memorial grows in the neighborhood to honor Ricky, whose infectious smile and energy touched many.

“He was just so caring and happy, and he wants everybody to be like that,” Jose Hernandez said. “He might be gone, but he’s never going to be forgotten.”

In the days following the crash, neighbors and community members have stepped in to help, providing meals and emotional support. A

A GoFundMe has also been launched to help the family with funeral and medical expenses.

©2025 Cox Media Group