Murder suspect shoots girlfriend in head in East Point, goes on 2-state crime spree, police say

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A murder suspect is in custody after police say he went on a two-state reign of terror, starting in East Point.

Officers say he shot his girlfriend in the face here then traveled to Alabama where he shot at officers, led them on a chase and tried to carjack someone. The woman shot survived and is in stable condition at this time, police told Channel 2’s Tom Jones.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police say Mike Thomas, 28, shot his girlfriend in an apartment. A woman in a neighboring apartment has a bullet hole in her wall and she says she could have been hit.

You can see crime scene tape is still here.

Detectives say Thomas traveled across state lines and continued his violent spree.

A photo of Thomas shows him minutes after numerous Alabama law enforcement agencies say they worked hours to end his two-state reign of terror.

“It was so frightening I didn’t want to come out,” said Elaine Wells, a neighbor in the East Point community.

Wells says it was May 18 when she looked out the window of her apartment on Washington Road and saw one of her neighbors in distress.

“I just saw her running across the parking lot, holding her neck, and I saw blood coming from her face,” she said.

East Point police say Thomas shot his girlfriend in her head and jaw, and officers say this isn’t his first violent episode.

“He has an active murder warrant in Dekalb County,” said Sgt. J.L. Watkins with East Point police.

Police say they alerted officers in Alabama that Thomas was headed their way after shooting his girlfriend. They say deputies spotted him on I-65 in Baldwin County, and Thomas led them on a chase and fired at them.

They say he then carjacked the driver of an 18-wheeler and pistol-whipped her. Officers say that victim’s passenger, her husband, shot Thomas in the leg.

But he still got away and hid in the woods. It took six hours to get him out.

Wells thought the woman who had been shot was dead. Jones told her she survived.

“She’s alive. God is good,” Wells said.

Thomas, from Stockbridge, faces numerous charges here, including aggravated assault and convicted felon in possession of a weapon.

He also faces a host of charges in Alabama, including robbery and assault. A judge set his bond at $300,000 there.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group