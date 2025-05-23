Possible explosion at Georgia Volkswagen dealership, officials say

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia car dealership went up in flames on Friday morning.
Savannah fire officials were called to a Volkswagen dealership just before 10 a.m.
They reported to WJCL-TV that there were reports of a possible explosion in the building and a structural collapse.
Photos and videos from the area show massive damage to the building and plumes of smoke in the sky.
Drivers are being told to avoid the area.
It’s unclear how the fire started.
