Orphaned bear cubs safely caught in north GA mountains

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A north Georgia community shared some good news in the search for two orphaned bear cubs.

Both of them were caught safely Thursday night, almost a week after their mother was shot and killed by a homeowner in Pickens County.

The Bent Tree Safety & Emergency Management said the cubs hadn’t been spotted since Monday and neighbors became “increasingly concerned.”

DNR set up two small traps Thursday in the area where the cubs were known to frequent. The cubs were safely captured around 7:45 p.m.

“The chances of them both being caught together like that are nothing short of miraculous,” according to Bent Tree.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources now has custody of the cubs and will look into take them to a wildlife preserve for rehabilitation.

“Although we would have loved for these cubs to be Bent Tree bears, this is now the best option for them. We will never forget about these special cubs,” Bent Tree officials said.

A Georgia DNR spokesperson said game wardens have charged the homeowner with killing a bear out of season.

The Bent Tree Safety & Emergency Management said it cited the homeowner for violating its rules and regulations.

