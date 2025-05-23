Memorial Day weekend: Best and worst times to travel, a look at gas prices

ATLANTA — From the skies to the roads, get ready for a busy Memorial Day.

AAA says it expects 45.1 million people nationwide, including 1.38 million in Georgia, will travel for the holiday weekend.

Here’s what you need to know if you’re heading somewhere.

AIRPORT CONSTRUCTION

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and TSA officials expect more than 2.6 million passengers will travel through the airport this weekend.

“Two of the three busiest days occurred during last year’s Memorial Day weekend,” TSA Georgia Deputy Federal Security Director Lalit Lal said. “With similar volumes expected this weekend we’re working hard to ensure a smooth and safe experience for all passengers.”

Part of the experience will include navigating the construction project on a new south parking deck.

TSA recorded its busiest day ever at the Atlanta airport back in April with 111,000 passenger screenings.

Officials expect that Friday’s numbers could come close to that or top it.

BEST AND WORST TIMES TO DRIVE

Transportation-data firm INRIX analyzes the best and worst times to drive for the major holidays.

Here are the times it predicts will be the most congested through Monday:

Friday, May 23: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 24: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 25: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, May 26: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

GAS PRICES

As of Friday, AAA’s website shows the national average for a gallon of unleaded gas is $3.19.

Georgia prices are below the national average at $2.93. Here are the average prices per region.

Albany: $2.87

Athens: $2.95

Atlanta: $2.94

Augusta: $2.88

Brunswick: $2.94

Catoosa-Dade-Walker: $2.82

Columbus: $2.88

Dalton: $2.84

Gainesville: $2.92

Hinesville-Fort Stewart: $3.00

Macon: $2.93

Rome: $2.84

Savannah: $2.99

Valdosta: $2.94

Warner Robins: $2.88

WEATHER

