Mercedes-Benz to move North American corporate headquarters to Sandy Springs

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz is making it official -- it’s naming metro Atlanta as the home for its North American headquarters.

The company said it will consolidate its corporate offices and move them to Sandy Springs.

Their gleaming corporate offices currently sit atop a hill overlooking Abernathy Road in Sandy Springs and have been there since 2018.

But now, the luxury car company announced it would consolidate all its corporate offices and move its research and development arm here to Sandy Springs as well, making that city the company’s North American corporate headquarters.

Channel 2’s Richard Elliot spoke exclusively with Gov. Brian Kemp about his administration’s efforts to lure Mercedes here and what this means for Georgia.

“The announcement of fully establishing the North American headquarters is awesome. They’re going to be bringing another 500 great-paying jobs between now and August of 2026, which we always like to hear,” Kemp said.

Sandy Springs City Manager Eden Freeman said the negotiations to get Mercedes here took months and months.

The company will begin construction on its R&D facility within the city limits.

“It means a lot. It shows that everything that we have been working for, that vision for what Sandy Springs could be, is true,” Freeman said.

Elliot talked with Hailey Petty and her brother Charles outside the Sandy Springs city hall.

“I think it’s really cool,” Hailey Petty said.

Charles is a junior at Kentucky with an interest in urban planning. He thinks Mercedes and Sandy Springs are a good fit.

“I think that’s really cool. Like Hailey said, jobs are good, good jobs, and also a big corporate name like Mercedes-Benz would attract even more jobs,” Charles Petty said.

Mercedes said its new facility should be completed by August 2026.

