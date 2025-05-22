The Chrisleys are coming back to reality TV to expose the ‘raw truth of their lives’

ATLANTA — The Chrisley family is coming back to a television near you.

People Magazine reports that an untitled Chrisley project has been greenlit for Lifetime.

According to an official logline from the network, they said “the Chrisleys don’t know best anymore, but they’re doing their best to be there for each other. The family faces the challenge of carrying on the Chrisley name and legacy on their own with only phone calls and brief visits with their incarcerated parents.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley were initially indicted in August 2019. Prosecutors said the couple submitted fake documents to banks when applying for loans.

Julie Chrisley sent a fake credit report and bank statements showing far more money than they had in their accounts to a California property owner in July 2014 while trying to rent a home.

A few months after they began using the home, in October 2014, they refused to pay rent, causing the owner to have to threaten them with eviction.

The money the Chrisleys received from their reality television show, “Chrisley Knows Best,” went to a company they controlled called 7C’s Productions, but they didn’t declare it as income on federal tax returns, prosecutors said.

The couple failed to file or pay their federal income taxes on time for multiple years.

The family had moved to Tennessee by the time the indictment was filed, but the criminal charges stem from when they lived in Atlanta’s northern suburbs.

Todd and Julie are both currently serving a combined sentence of 19 years in jail.

Daughter Savannah Chrisley had previously hinted that there may be a new reality series coming on her weekly podcast.

According to People, the new series will expose “the raw truth of their lives — past and present — and the reality is far different from what audiences have seen before."

“The family faces a critical point in their lives that will either make the family bond stronger or leave it shattered forever. This series delivers an unfiltered, deeply personal look at their journey and introduces the real Chrisleys as they navigate this new chapter.”

Channel 2 Action News first started investigating the Chrisleys in 2017, when we learned that Todd Chrisley had likely evaded paying Georgia state income taxes for several years.

Court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News showed that by 2018, the Chrisleys owed the state nearly $800,000 in liens.

The couple eventually went to trial, and a federal jury found them guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion.

