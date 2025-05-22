Atlanta police lieutenant accused of groping rideshare driver

ATLANTA — An Atlanta police lieutenant was arrested and charged with sexual battery after investigators say he groped a rideshare driver over the weekend.
Kyle Kleinhenz, 45, was arrested on May 19 and booked into the Fulton County Jail on one misdemeanor count of sexual battery, jail records confirmed.
The rideshare driver told police that she picked up Kleinhenz from Mr. C’s Bar and Grill on Howell Mill Road.
She said the 45-year-old inappropriately touched her during the ride, causing her to pull over for help.
Responding officers said Kleinhenz was ‘extremely intoxicated and unable to give a statement.’
