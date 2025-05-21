Gwinnett Co. elementary school bus comes across ICE enforcement operation at mobile home park

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — On Tuesday morning, an elementary school bus in Gwinnett County ended up on a similar bus stop to a group of federal agents.

According to a tip that came in to Channel 2 Action News, the bus was on its way to Bethesda Elementary School.

It was heading along its pickup route to get students to school when it stopped at the Countryside Village of Atlanta mobile home park in unincorporated Gwinnett County.

While there, school officials said U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents were “conducting ‘business’” at the mobile home park “when our bus pulled up to pick up students like it does every school day.”

The district said that even though ICE and the Gwinnett County school bus were both at the mobile home park at the same time, ICE agents “had no contact or interaction with our bus or any students on it.”

Similarly, ICE told Channel 2 Action News on Tuesday morning that agents “don’t enforce immigration laws against children.”

The stops by both ICE and the school bus were just a coincidence, with ICE agents “just happening to be at the complex when our bus was picking up students,” according to district officials.

“To be clear, our bus had nothing to do with whatever happened at the mobile home park,” a Gwinnett County Schools spokesman said.

Channel 2 Action News asked ICE for more information on the operation at Countryside Village of Atlanta and are waiting for their response.

