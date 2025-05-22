‘It changed me’: undocumented GA college student talks about being in ICE custody for 15 days

ATLANTA — The undocumented Georgia college student who was sent to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center could be home in just a few hours.

A federal judge granted Ximena Arias-Cristobal bond on Wednesday, and now, Channel 2’s Audrey Washington has spoken to her about her experience inside the detention center.

Over the phone, Arias-Cristobal sounded optimistic as she spoke about life after her experience.

“I won’t ever be the same,” she said. “It’s life-changing.”

Arias-Cristobal is now headed home after spending more than 15 days inside an ICE detention center and being granted a $1,500 bond.

“Even with all the bad and a situation that no one wants to be in, I’m super grateful to have experienced what I’ve experienced,” Arias-Cristobal told Washington.

The college student’s case has made national headlines after Dalton police mistakenly pulled her over for a traffic violation.

They then learned Arias-Cristobal was in the country illegally. ICE planned to deport the college student.

She has lived in the United States since her parents brought her from Mexico at just 4 years old.

“We’re going to keep working on her case to try to keep her here permanently,” Arias-Cristobal’s attorney, Dustin Baxter, said. “She doesn’t have a permanent relative or citizen, spouse, parent or child. But if Dad wins his case, then she would have that qualifying relative.”

Baxter said the family posted bond, and Arias-Cristobal should be home late Thursday evening.

“It changed me as a person,” Arias-Cristobal told Washington.

Baxter said it took immigration about three hours to process the bond payment.

