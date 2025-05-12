GA student taken into ICE custody after traffic stop pulled over by mistake, police say

DALTON, Ga. — The Dalton Police Department said it has dropped charges against a Georgia college student who was taken into ICE custody following a traffic stop.

Ximena Arias-Cristobal was arrested after police initially said that she made an improper turn and was found not to have a valid driver’s license.

Police released dashcam video on Monday that showed Arias-Cristobal never made an improper turn and officers pulled over the wrong car.

Once arrested, Arias-Cristobal was taken into ICE custody.

After reviewing the video, the Dalton officials determined that they needed to drop charges against Arias-Cristobal.

Police are expected to have a news conference later this evening to talk about the arrest.

