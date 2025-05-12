FAA says another ground stop is possible at Atlanta airport on Monday

Travelers who are heading to the Atlanta airport on Monday will want to pay extra attention to their flight schedules.

A ground stop on Sunday led to hundreds of flight delays at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after the FAA reported runway equipment issues.

The delays have lingered into Monday morning.

The message from stranded passengers, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

Flight Aware, which tracks delays and cancelations across the country, shows on its website that at least 26 flights have been delayed on Monday.

The FAA’s website also shows that another ground stop is possible after 7 a.m. but did not list a reason.

For real-time flight delay information, click here.

