Ground stop issued at Atlanta airport due to ‘runway equipment’ outage

A ground stop has been issued at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Federal Aviation Administration said the ground stop was placed at 10:40 a.m. due to an equipment outage and is expected to last until noon.

Officials said all inbound flights are being held at their origin until noon.

The FAA shared the following statement with Channel 2 Action News:

“The FAA has temporarily slowed arrivals into Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport due to a runway equipment issue. Technicians are working to address the problem.”

For real-time flight delay information, click here.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group