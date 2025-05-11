APD officer hit by alleged drunk driver while responding to crash

ATLANTA — An Atlanta officer is hospitalized after a suspected drunk driver crashed into his patrol vehicle early Sunday morning, according to officials.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. near Interstate 20 Westbound Expressway and Capitol Avenue in southeast Atlanta.

APD confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that an officer was hit while in his patrol car by a suspected drunk driver.

Officials said the officer, whose age and identity were not released, was investigating an overturned vehicle.

He was alert when taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

Authorities did not say if the alleged drunk driver was arrested or facing charges. The driver’s age and identity were not released.

