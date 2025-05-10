K9 tracks down missing child in Stockbridge

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — The K9 bloodhound team with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office tracked down and located a missing child on Friday.

The Stockbridge police department requested the team to help search for the child.

Despite the trail being 15 hours old when K9 Odin began his search, he picked up the scent and went straight to the child’s location.

The sheriff’s office said the child was found safe.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group