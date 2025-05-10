Local

4.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Tennessee, felt all the way in metro Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff
ATLANTA — A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in east Tennessee just after 9 a.m.

The U.S.G.S. confirmed the earthquake happened in Greenback, Tennessee.

Channel 2 Action News has received a long list of reports of people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia feeling its effects.

Greenback, Tenn. is located about 160 miles north of Atlanta.

This is a developing story. Get the latest details on Channel 2 Action News at Noon and on WSBTV.com.

Channel 2 Action News viewers from all over have reported feeling it, including in:

  • Alpharetta
  • Athens
  • Atlanta
  • Banks County
  • Big Canoe
  • Blairsville
  • Calhoun
  • Canton
  • Clay County, NC
  • Cleveland
  • Cobb County
  • Conyers
  • Dacula
  • Dahlonega
  • Dallas
  • Dalton
  • Dawsonville
  • DeKalb County
  • Douglasville
  • Ellijay
  • Fannin County
  • Fayetteville
  • Gainesville
  • Grayson
  • Gwinnett County
  • Hampton
  • Helen
  • Hiawassee
  • Homer
  • Jackson County
  • Jasper
  • Kennesaw
  • Lake Lanier
  • Marietta
  • Maysville
  • McDonough
  • Milton
  • Newnan
  • Oakwood
  • Ranger
  • Roswell
  • Sandy Springs
  • South Fulton
  • Stone Mountain
  • Sugar Hill
  • Tucker
  • Villa Rica
  • Winder
  • Young Harris

