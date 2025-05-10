4.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Tennessee, felt all the way in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in east Tennessee just after 9 a.m.
The U.S.G.S. confirmed the earthquake happened in Greenback, Tennessee.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Channel 2 Action News has received a long list of reports of people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia feeling its effects.
Greenback, Tenn. is located about 160 miles north of Atlanta.
This is a developing story. Get the latest details on Channel 2 Action News at Noon and on WSBTV.com.
Channel 2 Action News viewers from all over have reported feeling it, including in:
- Alpharetta
- Athens
- Atlanta
- Banks County
- Big Canoe
- Blairsville
- Calhoun
- Canton
- Clay County, NC
- Cleveland
- Cobb County
- Conyers
- Dacula
- Dahlonega
- Dallas
- Dalton
- Dawsonville
- DeKalb County
- Douglasville
- Ellijay
- Fannin County
- Fayetteville
- Gainesville
- Grayson
- Gwinnett County
- Hampton
- Helen
- Hiawassee
- Homer
- Jackson County
- Jasper
- Kennesaw
- Lake Lanier
- Marietta
- Maysville
- McDonough
- Milton
- Newnan
- Oakwood
- Ranger
- Roswell
- Sandy Springs
- South Fulton
- Stone Mountain
- Sugar Hill
- Tucker
- Villa Rica
- Winder
- Young Harris
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group