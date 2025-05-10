4.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Tennessee, felt all the way in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was reported in east Tennessee just after 9 a.m.

The U.S.G.S. confirmed the earthquake happened in Greenback, Tennessee.

Channel 2 Action News has received a long list of reports of people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia feeling its effects.

Greenback, Tenn. is located about 160 miles north of Atlanta.

Channel 2 Action News viewers from all over have reported feeling it, including in:

Alpharetta

Athens

Atlanta

Banks County

Big Canoe

Blairsville

Calhoun

Canton

Clay County, NC

Cleveland

Cobb County

Conyers

Dacula

Dahlonega

Dallas

Dalton

Dawsonville

DeKalb County

Douglasville

Ellijay

Fannin County

Fayetteville

Gainesville

Grayson

Gwinnett County

Hampton

Helen

Hiawassee

Homer

Jackson County

Jasper

Kennesaw

Lake Lanier

Marietta

Maysville

McDonough

Milton

Newnan

Oakwood

Ranger

Roswell

Sandy Springs

South Fulton

Stone Mountain

Sugar Hill

Tucker

Villa Rica

Winder

Young Harris

