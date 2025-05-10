Neighbors told to shelter in place after Henry County tire shop catches fire

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A tire shop near a Henry County neighborhood caught fire early Saturday morning and authorities are telling people who live there to stay inside.

Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers was near Carlisle Tire off of Westridge Parkway during Channel 2 Action News Saturday AM.

The fire was located outside of the warehouse in the tire racks where hundreds of tires were being stored.

Firefighters say the fire is under control, but are still working to put out hotspots so investigators can get inside and figure out what happened.

Captain Craig Hutter with Henry County Fire and Rescue says they are asking those who live in the area behind the warehouse to shelter in place, largely because of the smell.

No injuries have been reported.

