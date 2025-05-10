Marjorie Taylor Greene rules out run against Ossoff for Senate

ATLANTA — Georgia U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she will not take on Jon Ossoff in the race for the Senate in 2026.

The race to see who will try to unseat Ossoff has taken a lot of twists and turns in the last couple of weeks, with Gov. Brian Kemp saying he too was not going to run for the seat, with Kemp being the likely front runner for the Republican ticket.

Greene told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot last week during an exclusive interview at the White House that she was considering a run for Senate or Georgia governor.

She put the speculation on her Senate run to rest on Friday night in a lengthy post on Facebook.

Greene said she was reading about a meeting between Kemp and other “elites” during a recent retreat on Sea Island and how the “ultra-rich Kemp donors” were working to “anoint their preferred candidate to run against Jon Ossoff.”

“We all know how these elite retreats work. Many of the attendees hate Trump, backed DeSantis, look down on MAGA, and refused to fight when our election was stolen in 2020. Now, they’re trying to carefully select someone who can dress up in MAGA just enough to trick the grassroots into thinking they’re one of us—someone who won’t dare challenge the Republican establishment or disrupt the status quo that has failed the people time and time again,” Greene said.

She also said that she was told that any Republican could win against Ossoff.

“When I met with the NRSC a few weeks ago, they told me their internal polling shows any Republican can beat Ossoff. But now they’re pushing a public poll of just 800 people, claiming only certain Republicans can win. Funny how that works,” Greene said. “Polling has become so dishonest that most people barely pay attention to it anymore. Voters are sick of the consultants who keep getting rich whether we win or lose.”

In a recent Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll it showed that Ossoff had a 17-point lead over Greene in a hypothetical race.

She went on to talk about taking on Ossoff.

“Beating Jon Ossoff? That would be easy. He’s a silver-spoon progressive who’s never held a real job or worried about putting a roof over his family’s head,” Greene said. “I was born in Milledgeville, went to public school in Decatur, finished high school in Cumming, and graduated from UGA in ‘96 with a business degree. I worked multiple jobs in school. I didn’t rub elbows with elites at Sea Island. I ran my family’s construction company with hardworking people, from the office to the guy picking up nails on the job site. That’s who I am.”

“If I’m going to fight for a team, it will only be a team willing to lay it all on the line to save this country. And right now, I just don’t see that, even after they tried to kill my favorite President. To be clear, I love President Trump and everything he has done and is trying to do for this country. I hate the system that stops it. So, Jon Ossoff, you can stop with the fundraising emails and campaign ads claiming I’m your opponent. I’m not running,” Greene said.

Her announcement comes just a day after Georgia U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter threw his hat in the race.

“After the governor decided he didn’t want to run, I knew we needed a true Conservative, someone who’s going to support President Trump’s agenda,” Carter told Elliot.

As for whoever ends up becoming the Republican nominee in the race, Ossoff said he is taking a position of wait and see.

“I’m not spending a whole lot of time worrying about who might run for the Senate. My job is to deliver for Georgia. My job is to deliver for my constituents,” Ossoff said.

