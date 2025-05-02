Ossoff will soon be up for reelection. This is who has the best chance of winning against him

ATLANTA — With the legislative season done, all eyes are on the next big elections for Georgia.

One of those races includes who is going to take on Georgia U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff for his Senate seat in 2026.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution released a new statewide poll looking at several state Republicans who could possibly face Ossoff in the race.

Brian Kemp’s term will be up for governor, and many have speculated that he will run for Senate. While Kemp has made no official announcement on a Senate run, he also has said he wouldn’t run.

“I don’t really have a time frame on that, but now that we are out of the legislative session, I mean, I’m going to give some thought to that,” Kemp told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot last month.

Kemp was also spotted last month meeting with Senate Majority Leader John Thune as the Republicans court Kemp.

According to the latest AJC poll, Kemp would lead Ossoff by three points in a hypothetical matchup, which is within the poll’s margin of error of 3.1%.

Another name that keeps coming up to go against Ossoff is Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

During an interview in February, Greene was asked if she was thinking about running for governor or for Senate.

“Of course I’m considering all possibilities,” Greene said. “No decisions have been made, but I would be telling a lie if I said I wasn’t considering it.”

In a matchup with Ossoff, the AJC poll shows the senator winning by double digits, 54% to Greene’s 37%.

Ossoff also easily beats insurance commissioner, John King, 51%-38%, and in a match-up with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the Senator wins reelection by 9 points.

