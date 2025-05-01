DeKalb Schools official may have bought the book she wrote for principals using district money

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Some leaders in the DeKalb County School District say one of their own is violating policy by using district dollars to make money for herself.

Former DeKalb County School Board member Dr. Joyce Moreley told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes that Chief of Schools Michelle Dillard consults for a company called Solution Tree.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Moreley says Dillard co-authored a book with the organization. She says Dillard used district dollars to buy that book for principals across the district to read.

She says she brought up the alleged conflict of interest at a school board meeting last year, but nothing happened.

“No one wanted to really talk about it, the board denied it, the superintendent denied at that time, they all denied that she was actually affiliated with this organization but it was in black and white," she said.

She said the book even mentions Dillard by name.

“There’s a page in the book that says, ‘If you want Michelle Dillard to do consulting or training, contact Solution Tree.’ Well, she’s a full-time employee for the DeKalb County School District,” Moreley said.

TRENDING STORIES:

District leaders who are concerned there’s a conflict of interest are scared to come forward for fear of retaliation.

A spokesperson for the district shared a statement with Channel 2 Action News.

“DCSD ensures that every employee’s voice matters. Board policies guarantee that employees can raise and resolve workplace concerns regarding complaints, grievances, or potential conflicts of interest without fear of retaliation.” — DeKalb County School District spokesperson

Fernandes looked up the school district’s policy on conflicts of interest, which read in part,

“No employee shall endorse, market, sell, or advertise any media including but not limited to digital, print publications, books, products, or services, in which the employee has a personal or financial interest to the District, District parents or District students, unless it is done in accordance with Board Policies, and with full disclosure to and written approval from the Superintendent...”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group