Atlanta HVAC technician among 19 arrested in ‘child predator’ operation

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. — A four-day operation led by Georgia officials and multiple law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of 19 people.

From April 24 to April 28, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force executed ‘Operation Lights Out’.

The sting was to identify people who engage in sexually explicit communication with children on the internet, trying to have sex with a child and then traveling to meet the child for sex.

Those arrested include:

Kevin Edosomwan, 38, of Atlanta, occupation: HVAC technician;

Charged with Computer or Electronic Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act of 2007.

Isael Alvarez-Alvarez, 43, of Columbus, occupation: unknown;

Charged with Human Trafficking and subject to an ICE Detainer.

Marquise Anderson, 37, of Seale, Ala., occupation: truck driver;

Charged with Human Trafficking.

Darnell Brooks, 40, of Box Springs, Ga., occupation: laborer; c

Charged with Human Trafficking.

Roger Burkes, 62, of Columbus, occupation: aircraft inspector;

Charged with Computer or Electronic Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act of 2007.

Javious Davenport, 30, of LaGrange, occupation: forklift operator;

charged with Human Trafficking.

Carl Sprayberry, 32, of Columbus, occupation: chef;

charged with Human Trafficking

Jonathan Evans, 46, of LaGrange, occupation: sanitation worker;

Charged with Human Trafficking.

Galvin Latrell Gordey, 44, of Pittsview, Ala., occupation: sanitation worker;

Charged with Human Trafficking.

Muhammed Gwandu, 68, of Ontario, Canada, occupation: unknown;

Charged with Human Trafficking and subject to an ICE Detainer.

Gene Melner, 37, of Palatine, IL., occupation: truck driver;

Charged with Human Trafficking

Greggory Corbitt Meeks, 45, of LaGrange, occupation: delivery driver;

Charged with Human Trafficking

Colton Lee McLamb, 23, of Valley, Ala., occupation: forklift operator;

Charged with Computer or Electronic Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act of 2007

Zidarius Poole, 21, of Columbus, occupation: unemployed;

Charged with Computer or Electronic Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act of 2007

Hunter Salmi, 22, of Phenix City, Ala., occupation: mechanic;

Charged with Computer or Electronic Pornography and Child Exploitation Prevention Act of 2007

Marco Antonio Santos Chavez, 30, of Fort Payne, Ala., occupation: painter;

Charged with Human Trafficking and subject to an ICE Detainer.

Anthony Seldon, 34, of Columbus, occupation: janitor;

Charged with Human Trafficking, Fleeing and Attempting to Elude, Reckless Driving, and Willful Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officers

Cameron Shelley, 25, of Columbus, occupation: truck driver

charged with Human Trafficking

Jungmok Shin, 33, of Phenix City, Ala., occupation: engineer; c

Charged with Human Trafficking

The GBI said more charges and arrests may be forthcoming. Twelve law enforcement agencies, including local, state and federal agencies, were a part of the operation.

“I want to make a plea with parents to closely monitor your children to ensure they are not communicating with these individuals,” said Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman. “These predators will travel from near and far to victimize your children. We take these crimes against children very seriously. It will be our focus to find these predators so they may be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

