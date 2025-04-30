NFL fines Falcons, Jeff Ulbrich over his son’s prank call to Shedeur Sanders

The NFL has fined the Atlanta Falcons and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich after his son admitted to prank calling Shedeur Sanders.

The Falcons will have to pay $250,000 and Ulbrich will have to pay $100,000 for “failing to prevent the disclosure of confidential information distributed to the club in advance of the NFL Draft.”

The Falcons released the following statement after the fines were announced.

“We appreciate the NFL’s swift and thorough review of last week’s data exposure and the event that transpired due to it. We were proactive in addressing the situation internally and cooperated fully with the league throughout the process, and accept the discipline levied to Coach Jeff Ulbrich and the organization. We are confident in our security policies and practices and will continue to emphasize adherence to them with our staff whether on or off premises. Additionally, the Ulbrich family is working with the organization to participate in community service initiatives in relation to last week’s matter.“

