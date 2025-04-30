5 arrested after dead goats, bunny, ferret, nearly 2 dozen live animals found at north GA home

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — Five people in Walker County are facing 80 animal cruelty charges after animals were found living in “atrocious” conditions.

Investigators say a couple viewing the house on Hwy. 151 with their realtor flagged down a Walker County Animal Control officer and alerted them to concerns about animals inside.

When animal control officers visited the home, they found a dead ferret in a cage, a dead bunny and two dead goats outside.

After serving a search warrant, officers found “extremely deplorable” conditions including carpet soaked with urine, feces caked in multiple rooms, moldy food and insects.

Nine dogs, four cats, two horses, two goats, two donkeys, a sheep and a pony were all rescued from the home.

Four of the animals are on a court hold. The rest of the cats and dogs are up for adoption at the Walker County Animal Shelter. The livestock were sent to a livestock rescue.

Britni Fields, 20, James Fields Jr., 78, Miriam Fields, 65, Mario Lopez, 42, and Melodie Lopez, 40, were arrested and charged with 13 counts each of cruelty to animals and three counts each of aggravated cruelty to animals.

The home, which was previously listed for sale at $275,000, has been condemned.

