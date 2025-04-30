‘You’re a coward:’ GA woman swindles mother out of home, nearly $200K for fake cancer treatments

CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A northwest Georgia woman will spend decades in prison after she was convicted of exploiting her elderly mother.

On March 6, Vickie Long entered a non-negotiated guilty plea to exploiting an elderly person, identity fraud and theft by taking.

Evidence presented in court revealed that Long swindled her mother into giving her large sums of money for fake cancer treatments.

According to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, Adult Protection Services and family members got involved, stopping the voluntary transfers.

The DA said that Long started using her mother’s ID to steal money from her checking and savings accounts.

Officials said Long spent most of the funds on fentanyl.

The DA said the victim lost her home and nearly $200,00 because of Long’s schemes.

A judge sentenced Long to 30 years, with the first 15 years to be served in confinement.

“If you steal from your elderly mother, you’re not just a criminal--you’re a coward,” District Attorney Clayton M. Fuller said." This defendant claimed to have cancer, but the truth is, she was the cancer. In this community, we protect our most vulnerable, and we will make sure predators like her pay the price. If you prey on the weak in Northwest Georgia, the strong are coming for you."

