6 charged in connection to teen trafficking ring at Roswell motel

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police have arrested six people in connection with a juvenile trafficking ring that was operating out of a local motel.

Officers rescued two sisters under the age of 16, whom they believed were human trafficking victims, and have connected them with support services.

In an exclusive interview with Channel 2’s Michael Seiden, police released the suspects’ names and confirmed the charges that they’re facing:

Stephon Abercrombie, 34 - charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor (x2)

Roy Daniel, 47 - charged with human trafficking (x2), contributing to the delinquency of a minor (x2), enticing a child for indecent Purposes (x2), sodomy (x2), aggravated sexual battery, sexual battery, child molestation and statutory rape

Kyare Griffin, 31 - charged with human trafficking (x2), contributing to the delinquency of a minor (x2), enticing a child for indecent Purposes (x4), child molestation and statutory rape

Terrance Parker, 30 - charged with child molestation, sexual battery (x2), statutory rape and sodomy

David Rivera, 24 - charged with human trafficking (x2), contributing to the delinquency of a minor (x2), enticing a child for indecent Purposes (x2) and false statements

Ridomar Vieira, 39 - charged with human trafficking (x2), enticing a child for indecent purposes (x2) and child molestation (x2)

