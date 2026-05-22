Police warn kids ‘don’t play stupid games’ as Senior Assassin becomes new trend in metro Atlanta

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A teenager is facing charges after a popular high school game confused police.

Police told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that some of the guns students used in the games look real.

It may seem like a harmless senior prank with toy guns, but the “Senior Assassin” game could end with real consequences.

“This is not a game. This is not funny. People can literally lose their life because of this,” Cobb County Police Officer Aaron Wilson said. “Don’t play stupid games with your freedom and your life. This is not worth it.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Cobb County police shared a picture of a fake gun that looks similar to the one an officer saw a 17-year-old pointing at someone at a traffic light.

“The officer saw what appeared to be a rifle come out of the passenger side window, pointing towards another vehicle. These were kids that were known to each other, and one kid got the other, so he was trying to get him back,” Wilson said.

Police arrested and charged the 17-year-old.

“He was charged with a misdemeanor of misconduct,” Wilson said.

Police charged an 18-year-old in North Carolina with disorderly conduct after he pointed a water gun at two teens inside a store.

“There have been instances across the country where officers have come into real close encounters, almost getting involved in shootings with these kids because they believe what they are seeing is a real rifle,” Wilson said.

Police said if someone sees teens with fake guns in public places that look real, it could cause them to pull out a real gun if they feel their life is in danger.

Teens could even face felony charges depending on the circumstances.

©2026 Cox Media Group