Man convicted of killing Atlanta Instagram influencer girlfriend

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of killing his social media influencer girlfriend has been found guilty by a Cobb County jury.

Beauty Couch, 22, was found dead near her burning car in 2023. Investigators say she had been stabbed to death.

Her boyfriend, Eugene Louis Jacques, was arrested in Louisiana shortly after her death and charged with malice murder, arson and more.

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On Friday, a jury found him guilty on all counts.

After victim impact statements, the judge sentenced Jacques to life without parole and an additional 20 years.

Couch was a roller-skating influencer with nearly 150k followers. She went by Beauty Katera online and shared videos of herself dancing at the rink.

Shortly after Couch’s death, Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke to Couch’s sister, Leila Brown, who said her sister’s relationship with Jacques was relatively new and that she found him odd.

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“I thought he was a very quiet guy,” Brown said. “Almost abnormally quiet.”

Jacques did not live in Georgia when Couch met him, but had recently moved to the area. He was also a roller skater and lived in Florida previously. They said he moved to town to be closer to Couch.

Couch’s mother, Kimberly Couch, had a different opinion of Jacques.

“Bad vibe about him. Period,” Couch said. “I want to really just look at him and say, ‘Why? WHY?’ How could you do that to an innocent, beautiful person?”

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