Missing 85-year-old man with dementia found dead

CANTON, Ga. — A missing 85-year-old man who hasn’t been seen in nearly two weeks has been found dead.

Canton police say Byron “Gene” Jones was found deceased. They did not comment on where his body was found or what led to his disappearance.

"While this is not the outcome we had hoped for, we are comforted in knowing that he is now with Jesus - safe, whole, and at peace in his presence," his family wrote in a Facebook group.

Jones vanished from his home on April 21. He suffered from several medical conditions, including dementia, that are managed with medication.

Georgia Emergency Management Agency and Homeland Security confirmed to Channel 2 Action News on Wednesday that they were involved in the search for Jones.

