Canton police looking for missing endangered man with dementia

CANTON, Ga. — The Canton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man with dementia.

Byron Jones, 85, was last seen leaving his home at 118 Rock Creek Lane around 6 p.m. Monday.

He left in a dark blue Toyota Camry with Georgia tag TBX7562.

Jones suffers from several medical conditions, including dementia, which is managed with medication. He does not have a cell phone.

Police said he car was spotted on a Flock camera at 7:40 p.m. near downtown Jasper.

He has been entered into the Georgia Crime Information Center and a Mattie’s Call has been issued for him.

Anyone who has seen his car or has information about his location is urged to call Canton police at 678-493-4080.

Police said time is critical due to his medical conditions.

