Atlanta church accused of labor trafficking in lawsuit

ATLANTA — More victims are coming forward with claims of labor trafficking by the Atlanta Dream Center Church in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood.

A federal lawsuit filed against the church claims a Jane Doe, who is referred to as K.D. in the lawsuit, worked years without making a dime.

“She is emotionally tolled, she’s lost faith in many ways,” Brandon Smith said.

Her attorney Brandon Smith told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln that K.D. was recruited in Missouri in 2012 by the Atlanta School of Ministries, which is affiliated with the Dream Center Church.

Smith says church leaders orchestrated a “sophisticated trafficking operation that operated under the guise of volunteer ministry work in exchange for college tuition and room and board.”

“The plan is to get ministry education, to become a minister or pastor, sadly that didn’t happen,” he said.

The reality, according to the lawsuit, was forced labor. K.D. says she was forced to work 12 to 14 hour shifts spanning days. Recruits were told money paid would go towards their tuition.

“They basically took the individuals worked them to death, never paid them a penny,” said Smith.

The suit says they were forced to serve and eat expired food infested with rodents and maggots. At times K.D. says she was instructed to just rinse the old food off with water.

“It’s truly unbelievable,” he said.

Smith says when recruits tried to escape, they were often met with manipulation tactics.

“They threatened her and said this is against God,” Smith told Lincoln.

The lawsuit also details inhumane living conditions. Jane Doe lived in a one bedroom apartment she had to share with three other students in a high rise on North Highland Drive.

In 2021, Channel 2 reported a 19-year-old was killed by a faulty elevator in that same building.

Jane Doe says she was sexually assaulted twice, once by a church leader and an event patron. She claims she was also almost robbed after being forced to work in an unsafe area.

The Atlanta Dream Center Church is a church under the Georgia Assemblies of God.

The organization said in a statement:

We are aware of the lawsuit that has been filed and want to express our deep concern over the allegations being brought forward. While we are limited in what we can say due to the ongoing legal process, we want to be clear that we take these matters very seriously. We are praying for everyone impacted and are trusting that healing and peace will come.

Smith says since filing this lawsuit, they have received complaints from other recruits claiming similar allegations.

If you or someone you know is a victim of trafficking, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or online.

