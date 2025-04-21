Delta flight to Atlanta evacuated for fire

ORLANDO, Fla. — Delta Air Lines said Monday that a flight with 200 passengers on board had to be evacuated when flames were observed in the tailpipe of one of the engines.

Delta flight 1213 was scheduled to travel to Atlanta when the fire started at the Orlando airport. There have been no initial reports of injuries, Delta said in a statement.

Video from Dylan Wallace, who was inside the airport, shows the flames erupt from the engine, as well as black smoke, while it sat on the tarmac. Passengers on the Airbus A330 left the plane using the escape slide, and emergency crews could be seen quickly responding to put out the fire.

Delta said the flight crews followed procedures to evacuate the passenger cabin, and 10 flight attendants and two pilots also were on board.

Passengers returned to the terminal building, and Delta said it would being an additional aircraft to help people get to their destinations.

Maintenance teams were set to examine the damaged plane.

“We appreciate our customers’ cooperation and apologize for the experience,” a Delta spokesperson said. “Nothing is more important than safety and Delta teams will work to get our customers to their final destinations as soon as possible.”

